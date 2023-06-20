PM Modi wishes President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2023, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 10:02 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished President Droupadi Murmu a long life and good health on her 65th birthday.

Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.

"Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. A beacon of wisdom, dignity and commitment to the welfare of our people, she is admired for her efforts to further the nation's progress. Her dedication continues to inspire us all. Wishing her good health and a long life," the prime minister tweeted.

