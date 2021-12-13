PM Modi's 3 commandments to Kashi

After gifting poll-bound Uttar Pradesh a revamped Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that many ancient temples lost in its vicinity have been restored again.

"Earlier, the temple area which was in only 3,000 square feet has now become about 5 lakh square feet. Now 50 to 75 thousand devotees can come to the temple and temple complex. That is, first the darshan-bath of Mother Ganga, and from there directly to Vishwanath dham", PM Modi said.

PM Modi urged people to make a commitment to 'swachhta', 'srijan' (creation & innovation), 'aatmanirbhar' India.

The prime minister said, "God is the only 'sarkar' (government) in Kashi."

He added that nte new complex reflects our history, culture - where the old and new co-exist. "I thank Yogi Adiyanath and the artisans who worked tirelessly to finish the corridor despite the pandemic," PM Modi said.

More to follow...



