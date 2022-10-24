Modi's emotional meeting with Army officer

PM Modi's emotional meeting with Army officer after 21 years

The prime minister celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 24 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 15:01 ist
Narendra Modi with Major Amit during Diwali festival celebrations. Credit: PTI Photo

It was an emotional reunion of a kind in Kargil when a young Army officer presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a 2001 picture of him with the then Gujarat chief minister during his visit to the Sainik School where he studied.

Major Amit, officials said, had met Modi at the Sainik School in Balachadi in Gujarat. Modi had visited the school soon after taking over as the state's chief minister in October.

"Today they met again in Kargil and it was a very emotional meeting," an official said.

The picture shows Amit and another student receiving a shield from Modi.

The prime minister celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil, following his custom of spending time with armed forces personnel on this festival every year since he became prime minister in 2014.

