PM Modi extends Bakrid greetings

PM Narendra Modi extends Bakrid greetings

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2020, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 09:42 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival inspires us to create a "just, harmonious and an inclusive" society.

Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Saturday.

"Eid Mubarak. Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society," the prime minister tweeted.

May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Bakrid

What's Brewing

US astronauts pack up for splashdown in Dragon capsule

US astronauts pack up for splashdown in Dragon capsule

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

Lobbying intensifies among Biden's VP candidates

Lobbying intensifies among Biden's VP candidates

 