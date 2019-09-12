PM Narendra Modi launches pension schemes in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in the Jharkhand capital on Thursday, launched ambitious pension schemes for farmers, shopkeepers and self-employed persons.

The prime minister also inaugurated a new building of the Assembly and a multi-modal cargo terminal, which is expected to ease transportation in the region.

The 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana' will help small and marginal farmers by providing a minimum pension of Rs 3000 per month, on attaining the age of 60 years.

Farmers who are currently between 18 and 40 years of age can apply for the scheme.

The 'Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Maan Dhan Yojana', a pension scheme for shopkeepers and retail traders was also launched.

Another 'Swarojgar' pension scheme was also rolled out for self-employed persons. Under both the schemes, beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after completing 60 years of age. The PM also inaugurated a newly constructed building of Jharkhand Assembly at Kute gram here.

The three-storey building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 465 crore.

It is dubbed as the first paperless Assembly in the country.

The cargo terminal, which was inaugurated online by the prime minister from here, has been built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj. It has a cargo storing capacity of 30 lakh tonne per year, a stockyard and parking and berthing space for two vessels.

PM Modi laid the foundation stones online for 462 Eklavya Model Schools across the country, of which 69 will be established in 13 of Jharkhand's 24 districts.

The foundation for a new building of Jharkhand Secretariat was also laid by the prime minister.

The new secretariat building in the state capital will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 1238.92 crore.