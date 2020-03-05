PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Biju Patnaik

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 05 2020, 10:17am ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2020, 10:58am ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary, saying he worked tirelessly for India's development.

The prime minister also shared a document from 1945 to highlight the courage shown by Patnaik in flying then underground leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Patnaik was an accomplished aviator.

"Remembering Biju Babu on his jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr. Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence," Modi tweeted.

 

He said Patnaik worked tirelessly for India's progress and pioneered the development of Odisha. 

