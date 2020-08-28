PM Modi to inaugurate agriculture college in Jhansi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate college of agriculture university in Jhansi on August 28

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 22:37 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate college and administration buildings of the Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Jhansi through remote video conference on Saturday, a statement said.

The RLB Central Agriculture University is a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region.

In a tweet, Modi said on Friday, "At 12:30 PM tomorrow, the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi would be inaugurated. This would improve the education infrastructure & contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare."

The university started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.

It has been currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute in Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready, the statement said.

The prime minister will also interact with students of the university during the event, it added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Jhansi
University

What's Brewing

Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s departing Prime Minister?

Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s departing Prime Minister?

Why women may less severe Covid-19 symptoms than men?

Why women may less severe Covid-19 symptoms than men?

Britain honours WWII spy heroine of Indian descent

Britain honours WWII spy heroine of Indian descent

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

 