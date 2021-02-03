PM Narendra Modi's brother embarks on dharna to protest arrest of supporters

Prime minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahalad Modi on Wednesday embarked on a dharna at the Lucknow Airport here in protest against alleged arrest of his supporters, who had arrived there to receive him.

While the police officials did not confirm the arrests, Prahalad Modi, who arrived here to take part in some social functions at Sultanpur, Pratapgarh and other places in the state, alleged that around a dozen people, who had reached the airport to receive him, were taken into custody.

"I shall not move from here until the police tell me on whose orders have these people been arrested....the police officials have not shown me the orders.....they must either show the order or release my supporters," he said.

Sources in the police said that no arrests were made and that Prahalad Modi had called off his dharna after being informed about the same.

According to the sources, a Sultanpur based NGO had invited Prahalad Modi to take part in a program, which was scheduled for Thursday. He was also scheduled to visit some other places.

Sources said that the police claimed that the NGO, which had invited Prahalad Modi, had put up pictures of prime minister Narendra Modi, other ministers and the local MP from Sultanpur at its programs allegedly to create an impression that it was a government program.

Police later lodged a case against the NGO office bearers and arrested one of them.