PM security breach: Air Force, SPG Blue Book could be examined, says report

Senior security officials have suggested that the Indian Air Force and the Special Protection Group's (SPG) 'Blue Book' could be examined by a Supreme Court panel tasked to look into PM Modi's January 5 security breach in Punjab.

The panel headed by Justice Indu Malhotra will examine if there was any conspiracy behind the security lapse – as is being claimed by the Centre and BJP – while Modi was on the way to a rally in Ferozepur.

An NDTV report quoted a senior National Investigation Agency (NIA) official as having said "Indian Air Force logs would be scanned" to see what reports were handed by them to SPG and whether security clearance was issued for the chopper to "fly PM from Bhatinda to the rally site" or if they had "declined like as is being projected."

The main issue to be investigated, the official said, would be to ascertain who took the call to take the Prime Minister to Ferozepur by road. The SPG and Punjab Police could also be investigated over inputs they received from the Intelligence Bureau, they added.

A former IB director was of the opinion that those tasked with ensuring the PM's security lacked professionalism and told the publication that the Punjab Police and SPG must be held accountable for their "lackadaisical attitude."

A senior official part of the security setup was quoted as having described the presence of BJP supporters on an elevated highway "serious criminal lapse".

The report added that the Blue Book – contains an unambiguous and detailed procedure to be observed by the state authorities and the special protection to ensure full safety and security of the prime minister while he is touring a state – could be examined.

However, Chief Justice N V Ramana had on Wednesday said that the Special Protection Group Act and contents of the Blue Book are "comprehensive" in ensuring proximate security of the prime minister and other SPG protectees.

"We have heard counsel for the parties at considerable length and studied the provisions of the Special Protection Group Act, 1988 along with the relevant contents of the Blue Book. The legislative scheme of the Act is quite comprehensive with respect to ensuring proximate security of the Prime Minister, or a former Prime Minister, or their family members, as the case may be," the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana noted.

(With PTI inputs)

