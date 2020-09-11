'PM to launch three schemes worth Rs 901cr in Bihar'

PM to launch three schemes worth Rs 901 crore in Bihar: Sushil Modi

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 11 2020, 04:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 04:35 ist
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch three schemes for Bihar worth Rs 901 crore on Sunday, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said here.

Modi will launch the schemes at a function held through video conference, he said.

Sushil Modi said the PM will inaugurate the 193-km pipeline of Durgapur-Banka section, which has been built at a cost of Rs 634 crore, and a Rs 131-crore LPG bottling plant at Banka.

He will also inaugurate a new LPG plant at Sugauli in East Champaran district, the deputy CM said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will address the function, too, he added.

