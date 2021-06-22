'Hope J&K political process begins after June 24 meet'

PM's J&K all-party meet will facilitate commencement of political process in UT: Apni Party

The party headed by Altaf Bukhari also demanded that concrete confidence building measures be taken by the Centre to address woes of the people of J&K

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 22 2021, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 14:34 ist
Jammu and Kashmir Apna Party chief Altaf Bukhari. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party has hailed the political outreach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hoped that the June 24 all-party meet will facilitate commencement of a political process in the union territory that will lead to genuine empowerment of its people.

The party headed by Altaf Bukhari also demanded that concrete confidence building measures be taken by the Centre to address woes of the people of J&K.

Also Read | J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting

The party held a meeting on Monday in which the leaders "hailed the political outreach of the prime minister and hoped that the June 24 meeting will facilitate commencement of a political process in Jammu and Kashmir that will eventually pave the way for genuine empowerment of its people".

Party general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir on Tuesday said Bukhari has been authorised by the party to "represent the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the meeting.

