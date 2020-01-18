POCSO court convicts two for rape of 5-year-old child

A POCSO court here on Saturday convicted two men for raping a five-year-old girl in east Delhi seven years ago, saying the case had shaken the collective conscience of the society.

The gruesome incident, in which convicts Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar shoved objects in the victim's private parts and abandoned her believing she was dead, had happened four months after the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case in December 2012. The child was rescued 40 hours later on April 17, 2013.

Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra convicted the two, saying the child experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality.

"Collective Conscience of the society shaken. In our society, minor girls are worshipped as a goddess," the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court said.

The father of the victim expressed satisfaction with the verdict. "Though the trial should have been completed in two years, we are happy we got justice after six years," he said.

The court fixed January 30 for arguments on quantum of sentence.

Shah and Kumar were arrested by Delhi police separately from Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga in Bihar respectively in 2013.

Anger over the incident spilled onto Delhi's streets as outraged students and women staged demonstrations at the India Gate, police headquarters and near the residences of then prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

It took six years, seven judges and 57 prosecution witnesses to complete the trial in the 2013 gang-rape case. In 2014, Kumar moved the court claiming he was a juvenile at the time of his arrest. The trial court decided his plea in April 2017 and transferred the case to the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail. The mother of the survivor subsequently moved the Delhi High Court, which in 2018 declared that he was not a juvenile.