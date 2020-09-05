Checkposts along Jammu highway alerted after carjacking

Police checkpoints along Jammu-Pathankot highway alerted after carjacking in Punjab

PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 05 2020, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 14:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

All checkpoints along Jammu-Pathankot highway have been put on alert and security strengthened following an incident of carjacking by unidentified armed persons in the neighbouring Punjab, a police official said on Saturday.

The director general of Punjab Police had sounded an alert in his state, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir after three persons snatched a private car from its owner after injuring him with a firearm in Dinanagar area of Gurdaspur on Friday evening.

"After receipt of communication from the Punjab DGP, all the checkpoints have been alerted and security strengthened as a preventive measure to deal with any situation," the police official said.

He said the patrolling in the areas bordering Punjab was also intensified during the night.

"A close vigil is being maintained to nab the assailants if they try to enter Jammu and Kashmir," the official said. 

Jammu and Kashmir
J&K police
checkpoints
Punjab
Himachal Pradesh

