Police entitled to same human rights as anyone: CIPSA

The General Body Meeting of the Central IPS Association (CIPSA)at the National Investigative Agency headquarters, in New Delhi, passed resolutions over the police-lawyers standoff that took place the at Tis Hazari Court.

"We stand in solidarity with our brethren of Delhi Police, express our deep anguish and strongly condemn the attacks on police officers and staff on duty in various court complexes in Delhi," the CIPSA said in a statement.

It further said that all lawyers who were part of the violence must be identified and that, a "befitting legal action, including cancellation of their licences should be initiated".

"Police personnel are entitled to the same human rights as anyone else in the country and these ought to be stoutly defended," the CIPSA aid.