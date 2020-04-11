Police, health teams attacked while sealing coronavirus hotspot, NSA slapped on attackers

Four persons, including a Muslim cleric, were arrested on charges of attacking cops and health workers, when the latter were trying to seal a coronavirus hotspot in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town, about 500 kilometres from here, on Friday.

According to the police sources here, the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped on the attackers.

Sources said that the police and health officials had reached the spot, situated at Delhi Gate area in the town to seal it after three persons, alleged to be the members of Tableegh-e-Jamaat, tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Some miscreants started pelting stones at the police and health workers while they were barricading the locality in which four persons, including an inspector, sustained injuries.

The situation was brought under control after additional security personnel rushed there and cordoned off the area completely.

Earlier also the cops had come under attacked in different parts of the state while trying to enforce the lockdown and preventing people from offering prayers in groups.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the police to slap the NSA on those found to be violating the lockdown and attacking the cops and health workers.