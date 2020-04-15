Police invokes culpable homicide charges against Tablighi Jamaat chief; LOC against 1,900

Delhi Police has invoked charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Tablighi Jamaat chief, Mauala Saad Khandalvi and others in connection with the mid-March religious gathering in the national capital that led to the further spread of COVID-19.

Police have also issued Look Out Circular against 1,890 followers of Tablighi Jamaat for visa violations to ensure that they do not leave the country.

Investigators have also issued fresh notices to Maulana Saad and 16 others to join the probe. Eleven of them, including Maulana Saad, have not joined probe citing they are on home quarantine.

Over 2,300 people were evacuated from Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi's Nizamuddin late March after reports emerged that those who left the capital for their home states and their contacts have contracted COVID-19. A large number of COVID-19 cases were traced back to the mid-March religious gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat.