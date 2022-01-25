Police officer, 3 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

A police officer and three civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants at Hari Singh High Street near city centre Lal Chowk on Tuesday.

A police official said the militants targeted a joint team of police and paramilitary CRPF. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to three pedestrians, including two women, besides a police inspector identified as Tanveer Ahmad.

The injured were shifted to nearby SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Reports said immediately after the attack the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

The attack came on the eve of Republic Day, at a time when security arrangements have already been heightened across Kashmir.

