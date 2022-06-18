Police officer's body found near J&K's Pampore town

Police officer's body found near Jammu & Kashmir's Pampore town

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 18 2022, 09:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 09:07 ist

The body of a police officer was found on Saturday near Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore town.

Police sources said the body of sub-inspector, Farooq Ahmad Mir with a bullet mark near his heart was found in the paddy fields of Samboora village.

"He was posted in 23 Battalion of IRP at Lethpora in Pampore. An FIR has been registered and investigation started. The body has been taken for medico-legal formalities," the sources said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

Charlie behind the camera

Charlie behind the camera

How to design the perfect aquarium

How to design the perfect aquarium

Art of chocolate sculpting

Art of chocolate sculpting

DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

 