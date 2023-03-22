Police probes deposits worth Rs 40 crore in Amritpal Singh aides' bank accounts

Investigations have revealed that there have been suspicious transactions of more than Rs 40 crores in several bank accounts of around five members of the Amritpal Singh-led pro-Khalistani group, Waris Punjab De, according to a report published by the Indian Express.

The publication quoted a source as saying, “In a few cases, it was found that money was received in the name of giving financial assistance to the families of a few who lost their lives during the farmer agitation at Delhi’s borders. In another case, it was found that money was received in the name of promoting religious activities".

Daljeet Singh Kalsi, a close aide of the fugitive 30-year-old, had received more than Rs 35 crore. Kalsi was arrested by the Punjab Police during their crackdown on the separatist outfit.

Besides Kalsi, those who have been under the investigative agencies' scanner include Moga disctrict's Waris Punjab De president Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, WPD, Barnala district president Sukhchain Singh Dhaliwal (who is also known as Khalsa), WPD, Tarn Taran district president Gurpreet Singh, and WPD, Sangrur district president Avtar Singh Aulakh.

Most of the money in these dubious transactions was sent by IMPS (Immeiate Payment Service), UPI (Unified Payments Interface), as well as cash deposits.

IE has cited sources who have revealed that considerable chunks of this money (Rs 4-5 crore) were withdrawn from ATMs.

Such transactions were reportedly made from 12 separate countries.

Amritpal's finances are also under the radar of investigators. He was a resident of Dubai from February 2012 to June 2022. Amritpal was involved in his family business, Cargo Transport Company, where he worked as a manager.

Punjab police have also seized three cars — a Ford Endeavour, an Isuzu, and a Mercedes — which were a part of Amritpal's cavalcade. Police are invesitigating how he received these cars as gifts from their registered owners.

Investigations have revealed that three among the five companies in which Kalsi was a director, three have been struck off.