Police-public fair held in Jammu after 3 years

After a gap of three years, the daylong police-public fair was held here on Sunday, drawing a huge number of people.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 33rd Police-Public Mela at the Gulshan Ground here and said the fair has emerged as a powerful platform for police officers and members of the public to interact with each other and celebrate the shared heritage.

Sinha commended the Jammu and Kashmir Police Wives' Welfare Association (JKPWWA), the organiser of the fair, for carrying out various initiatives throughout the year to address the concerns of the families of the deceased and serving police personnel.

The L-G paid tributes to the police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

"We will forever be grateful to our bravehearts and their families who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country," he said.

The L-G went around the stalls put up by various police establishments, districts and the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) and interacted with the family members of police personnel.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and JKPWWA chairperson Rubinder Kaur briefed the L-G about the extensive arrangements made for the fair and the activities undertaken for the welfare of the families of the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

"We are happy to organise the mela for the first time after the outbreak of Covid-19. The main purpose of the mela is to provide an opportunity to the families of police personnel and the public, besides the families of police martyrs to meet each other," the DGP said.

He said the raffle draw is a big attraction of the mela and most of the money earned through it goes in buying the prizes, while the amount saved goes to the police welfare fund and is utilised to address the concerns of the families of the slain personnel or those who have been injured in encounters or fallen sick.

A police spokesperson said a total of 7,847 prizes were up for grabs at the fair, including 21 cars, seven scooties, motorcycles, television sets and refrigerators each.

Besides the draw of lots, various events, such as a painting competition for children and cultural programmes, were organised during the day.