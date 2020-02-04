Police says Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala joined AAP in 2019

In fresh revelations in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi Police on Tuesday said the youth who "opened fire" at the anti-CAA protest site in south-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh four days ago and his father had joined AAP early last year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said they had evidence to suggest that Kapil Baisala, who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, and his father Gaje Singh had joined AAP in the early months of 2019.

He said photos of the father-son duo with AAP leaders Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi were recovered from his phone. Deo said he has disclosed during questioning that the father-son duo joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"In our initial investigation, we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish that they joined AAP. He has also disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago," he said.

AAP's Sanjay Singh said, "Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time. Just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found. Three-four days are left for the elections. BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means?"

On Saturday, Kapil opened fire near the protest site in Shaheen Bagh, where women are leading the agitation, but no one was wounded. This happened two days after a 17-year-old boy shot at anti-CAA students injuring one.

Deo also said that Kapil, who has been sent to police custody for another two days, told his interrogators that he purchased the pistol seven years ago during his brother's marriage, apparently for "celebratory firing". He said the seller of the firearm has been identified and efforts are on to locate him.

He said they have seized the motorcycle in which he reached Shaheen Bagh along with a friend. "We had seized his mobile phone after a raid. We found out that WhatsApp videos were erased. Our technical team recovered the photos and he too have disclosed that he had joined AAP," he said.