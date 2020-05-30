Police station sealed after J&K cop tests COVID-19 +ve

Police station sealed in Jammu and Kashmir after cop tests COVID-19 positive

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 30 2020, 11:58 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 11:58 ist

Jammu and Kashmir police declared a police station out of bounds after a cop deployed there tested positive for COVID-19.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Kathua, Shailendra Mishra said the cop posted in police station Kathua was tested positive for COVD-19 although he is asymptomatic.

“The police station shall remain out of bounds for all till the rest of the policemen deployed there are tested for coronavirus,” he said.

The SSP notified that Women Police Station, Kathua has been authorized to take complaints till the normal functioning of the police station is restored.

Over 100 policemen have tested positive for the infection in Jammu and Kashmir so far, which constitutes 5% of the total cases detected so far.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

How coronavirus jumped from animals to humans decoded

How coronavirus jumped from animals to humans decoded

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 