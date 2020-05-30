Police station sealed in Jammu and Kashmir after cop tests COVID-19 positive

Jammu and Kashmir police declared a police station out of bounds after a cop deployed there tested positive for COVID-19.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Kathua, Shailendra Mishra said the cop posted in police station Kathua was tested positive for COVD-19 although he is asymptomatic.

“The police station shall remain out of bounds for all till the rest of the policemen deployed there are tested for coronavirus,” he said.

The SSP notified that Women Police Station, Kathua has been authorized to take complaints till the normal functioning of the police station is restored.

Over 100 policemen have tested positive for the infection in Jammu and Kashmir so far, which constitutes 5% of the total cases detected so far.