Police Sub-Inspector dies of cardiac failure in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

A 51-year-old Sub-Inspector posted at a police station here died of cardiac failure, an official said on Monday.

Sub-Inspector Sachidanand Pathak, a resident of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, was deployed at the Kotwali police station here.

"At around 5.00 pm on Sunday, Pathak complained of chest pain, following which he was immediately taken to the district hospital. ECG was conducted and it was revealed that he suffered a heart attack," Circle Officer (city) Satish Chandra Shukla said.

He added that Pathak was rushed to the King George's Medical University in Lucknow, where doctors declared him dead at around 9.45 pm.

The CO informed that the body will be sent to his native place.