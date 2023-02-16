Police takes Sahil Gehlot to crime scene in Kashmiri Gate

Delhi Police took Sahil Gehlot to the crime scene in Kashmiri Gate where he had allegedly killed his girlfriend Nikki Yadav, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Gehlot had allegedly strangled his 23-year-old girlfriend Nikki Yadav in a car in north Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, they said.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage around that place and have also summoned for questioning Ashish, Gehlot's brother, in whose car Gehlot strangled Yadav with a data cable, sources said.

Police will also take Gehlot to Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations, where he had taken Yadav in the car the day he killed him. The complete sequence is being connected so that the exact place and time of Nikki's murder can be known, sources said.

After he killed her, as is alleged, Gehlot stuffed the woman's body inside a refrigerator at his dhaba in southwest Delhi and went to his wedding the same day.

The incident came to light on February 14, Valentine's Day, four days after the fact, when Gehlot under police custody confessed to the crime and led police to the fridge in his eatery where he hid the body.

The post mortem of Yadav's body went on for over two hours on Wednesday at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital here, and according to the preliminary opinion of doctors, the cause of death was strangulation.

She had no other injury marks on her body, besides the strangulation marks.

According to police, Gehlot had concealed from Yadav that he was engaged to marry some other woman, and when the detail came out, the two had a row which culminated in Gehlot killing the woman.