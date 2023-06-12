Police to take Lucknow courtroom murder accused on remand

The Lucknow police on Monday will apply for the remand of Vijay Yadav, the accused in the courtroom murder of jailed gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva.

The jail officials said that the condition of Vijay has improved and soon he will be shifted to the prison.

"We have a lot of questions which includes from where he got the pistol, who asked him to hit Sanjeev Maheshwari, and several others," said a senior officer.

Also Read: Close aide of Mukhtar Ansari shot dead outside Lucknow court

Police probing the murder have got clues which show that Vijay had visited Kathmandu in the last week of May where he met one Atif who possibly promised him Rs 20 lakh to eliminate Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva.

Police said that they will take the help of their counterparts in Nepal and IB for the same.

"For how long he stayed in Nepal and with whom all he came in touch with after crossing the border from Bahraich, needs to be probed," said an official.

The police conducted a detailed search of all those named as Atif in jail and those whose antecedents surfaced in Nepal. But so far police have not zeroed in on the Atif who had met the accused.

Another officer said that they were scanning the CCTV footage of the court premises of 15 days ago but have not got any trace of the accused lurking around it.

They said that more than 100 hotels in the city have been searched to know the whereabouts of Vijay but in vain.