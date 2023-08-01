Rajasthan: Water canon used on protesting BJP workers

Police use water canon on BJP workers protesting against Gehlot government

BJP workers are protesting against the Ashok Gehlot-led government over the alleged corruption, atrocities against women.

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 01 2023, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 15:21 ist
Credit: X ( formerly Twitter)/@ANI_MP_CG_RJ

Police used water canon on BJP workers protesting against the Ashok Gehlot-led government over alleged corruption, atrocities against women, crumbling law and order and unemployment.

 

More to follow...

 

Rajasthan
Congress
BJP
Ashok Gehlot
India News

