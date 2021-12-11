Police working on identifying those involved in killing of 2 cops: J&K DGP

Police have obtained clues in the killing of two cops in Bandipora and are working on identifying those involved, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.

The two policemen were killed in a terror attack on Friday.

The DGP was speaking to reporters in Sopore after visiting the family of one of the slain cops.

“Initial clues have come and police are working on them and very soon those involved in the case will be neutralised. We have got some initial clues and the police are working on identifying those behind the killings,” he said.

Singh said those involved will soon be brought to book.

He said policemen were being targeted as they protect and work for the welfare of the people.

“The terrorists and Pakistani elements feel this pain and when someone comes in between the locals and terrorists, they get frustrated," Singh said.

"Police works for the safety of the people from terrorists. Police with our forces from Army, BSF, CRPF jointly keep the terrorists at distance. This is their (terrorists') desperation, and it is because of this, the killing takes place. We will respond to them," Singh said.

