Policeman killed in Srinagar shootout

A policeman was killed in a shootout with militants in Soura area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday.

Reports said the militants fired upon constable Amir Hussain Lone of Kupwara at Balochipora in Soura area during a cordon-and-search operation at around 2.30 pm. Hussian, who was the personal security (PSO) to SDPO Kothibagh, was taken to nearby SKIMS hospital, but succumbed to his injuries

Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the militants, who were engaged in a brief shootout in which Hussain was killed, have been identified and are being tracked.

He said the police had information about the movement of three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants in the area. “A quick reaction team (QRT) of police was following the militants who were travelling in a red colour vehicle. They were engaged in a brief shootout at Soura in which a policeman sustained injury who later succumbed,” he said.

Kumar said that the militant trio was headed by one Basit, who has taken over LeT’s command after the killing of Mehran Yasin in November 2021, who was commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the LeT.

“Two others (militants) have also been identified. They are being tracked down,” the IGP added. There has been a spurt in attacks on civilians and policemen in Kashmir this month. Several civilians, including panchayat members, have been killed in Kashmir in March.

On Monday evening, a civilian was shot dead in central Kashmir's Budgam district while a non-local laborer was shot at and injured in southern Pulwama district.

