Policeman shot dead in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Unidentified militants shot dead a policeman in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.
Reports said militants first lobbed a grenade and then opened firing indiscriminately at a police checkpoint at Frisal area of Yaripora in Kulgam, 60 kms from here, in which a head constable was grievously injured.
The injured policeman was rushed to hospital, but died on the way. Soon after the incident, security forces launched a manhunt in the area to nab the assailants.
