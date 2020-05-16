Policeman shot dead in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Policeman shot dead in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 16 2020, 18:21 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 18:21 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

Unidentified militants shot dead a policeman in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

Reports said militants first lobbed a grenade and then opened firing indiscriminately at a police checkpoint at Frisal area of Yaripora in Kulgam, 60 kms from here, in which a head constable was grievously injured.

The injured policeman was rushed to hospital, but died on the way. Soon after the incident, security forces launched a manhunt in the area to nab the assailants.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Shooting
Policeman

What's Brewing

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 