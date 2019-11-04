Political detainees in J&K likely to be shifted soon

As the winter sets in, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is looking for an accommodation to shift 34 political detainees from Centaur Hotel here as it lacks proper heating arrangements, officials said.

The winter chill has already started taking a toll on the health of the detainees- National Conference, PDP, People’s Conference leaders, prominent social activists and the security personnel guarding them.

They have been lodged at the hotel on the bank of the scenic Dal Lake since August 5 when the central government announced its decision to abrogate J&K’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and split the state into two Union territories.

According to the officials privy to the development, Centaur Hotel, owned by the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), has submitted a bill of Rs 2.65 crore to the home department for 90 days of boarding and lodging of the detainees.