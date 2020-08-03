Political leaders, kin pay last tributes to Amar Singh

Political leaders, relatives pay last tributes to Amar Singh

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 03 2020, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 18:18 ist
Family members mourn near the mortal remains of former SP leader and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh, at his farmhouse in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Singh (64) who died in a Singapore hospital is survived by his wife Pankaja Singh and two daughters - Drishti and Disha. Credit: PTI Photo

Political leaders, family members and relatives paid their last respects to Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh, who died in a Singapore hospital two days ago.

Singh's body was brought to the national capital in a chartered aircraft on Sunday evening. The cremation is scheduled to take place at the Chhatarpur crematorium. 

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Jaya Prada who considered Singh her 'godfather', were among the first ones to pay floral tributes to the former Samajwadi Party leader at his Chhatarpur farmhouse. 

His wife Pankaja Singh and two daughters were present there.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, Singh's last rites will be performed in the presence of a limited number of people.

Singh, 64, had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for six months and had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in 2013.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

SP
Amar Singh
Rajya Sabha

What's Brewing

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

 