Politicians look for jail's 'dal-roti' to ward off 'jail dosh' in 'kundli'

While some get to eat 'dal-roti (meals) in jails and stay there for committing crimes, there are some (read politicians) who want to get a taste of both without breaking the law.

Their wish to taste the food served in the jails and even stay there, for a day or two of course, is driven by a desire to ward off 'jail dosh' (position of some planet at a place in the horoscope which may result in imprisonment) in their 'kundli' (horoscope).

A few days back, a politician in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, about 500 kilometres from here, requested that the 'dal-roti' cooked in the district jail be sent to him at home and reports said that the jail officials obliged the politician quite happily.

Reports further said that an astrologer had told the politician that there was 'jail dosh' in his horoscope and that he might be imprisoned in future. As a case was lodged against the politician soon after the prediction, he feared that the prediction would come true. The astrologer suggested that he eat the 'dal-roti' served in the jail to 'lessen' the impact of the 'dosh'.

''We receive requests from the people to have the meal served in the jail to ward off jail dosh and we fulfil their requests,'' said a senior district jail official in Saharanpur, without naming the politician.

A similar report from Haldwani in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand also claimed that the jail officials there received requests from some people, who had 'jail dosh' in their horoscopes, to spend a few hours there.

Reports said that the officials of the Haldwani jail, which is 119 years old were now working on a plan to refurbish the abandoned staff quarters inside the jail premises and convert it into a guest house of sort to accommodate the people wanting to spend a few hours there to ward of the defect in their horoscopes. They will be charged Rs 500 for a night's stay.