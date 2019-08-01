Politicians support militancy in Kashmir: Madhav

Stating that political and non-political organisations in Kashmir were directly or indirectly supporting militants, BJP’s national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday claimed that politics was a big reason for terrorism in Kashmir.

“Terrorists who roam with guns usually infiltrate from Pakistan. But they get money and support from political and non-political organisations here,” he said after meeting a Kashmiri Pandit delegation at Balhama on the outskirts of Srinagar.

“Till you won’t take action against Hurriyat Conference and Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) leaders and some individuals who support terror ideology, the situation won’t improve in Kashmir,” the BJP leader added.

Madhav, who was the point man for the PDP-BJP alliance in 2014-15, accused the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of resorting to fear-mongering over Article 35A saying “their existence is threatened after the anti-corruption campaign was launched by the Governor Administration in J&K.”

“However big leaders they may be or may have remained ministers, (but) those who looted public money won’t be spared. Steps will be taken in that direction,” he said.

The BJP leader said that those involved in militancy will go to Tihar (jail) and those involved in corruption will go to Srinagar central jail while as the people who believe in peace, progress and development will go to the state Assembly in the coming elections.

Madhav said that saffron party would fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on all 87 seats alone without any alliance with regional parties.

He also said the effort of Centre was to get back Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) to the Valley with dignity and peace.

“They (KPs) should come back and live in their homes with safety and security. It is not only Pandits who have suffered due to the violence, but local Kashmiris too have suffered,” he added.