Pollution effect: Gods wear masks in Varanasi temple

Dangerous levels of pollution were not affecting the human beings only. The gods, it seems, were also affected by the same.

One may have heard of air conditioners for the gods in summers and heaters in the winters but at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi town, the gods and goddesses donned masks to avoid being impacted by pollution.

According to the reports, the deities of goddess 'Durga' and 'Kali', at a well known temple in Sigra area in the town, were seen donning the masks.

The priest of the temple Harish Mishra said that the devotees suggested that the gods should also wear masks as they might also be affected by pollution.

''How can we allow the pollution to affect the gods....we are wearing masks to protect ourselves....we should also think about the gods,'' Mishra said.

Some of the devotees, who reached the temple to pay obeisance on Tuesday morning, however, were not convinced by the arguments. ''Gods are not affected by changes in the temperature or pollution,'' said Rachana Upadhyaya, a devotee and resident of the town.

Upendra Dixit, a Lucknow based priest, however, said that the devotees did such things out of their love and affection for the gods and that not much should read in such activities.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Varanasi as well in many other towns in the state hovered between 400 to 450 on Tuesday indicating dangerous levels of pollution.