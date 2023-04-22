Poonch attack: No Eid celebrations in Sangiote village

Residents of Sangiote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district are not celebrating Eid on Saturday. The village was the destination of the ill-fated Army truck that was ambushed on Thursday, leaving five soldiers dead. The vehicle was carrying fruits and other items for an iftar gathering meant to be held in Sagiote later that evening.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the locals stated that the Rashtriya Rifles(RR) unit was in charge of making preparations for the 7 pm ceremony, in accordance with the village's 4,000 residents, to whom invitations had been sent.

The truck was transporting supplies from the Rashtriya Rifles's Basooni headquarters in Balakote, and it also picked up extra supplies en route from the Bhimber Gali area, where the RR is heavily present due to the movement of Army convoys between Poonch and Rajouri.

Unknown terrorists who had already set up an ambush assaulted the heavy van from various sides around 3:00 pm, when it had crossed Tota Gali and was only 7-8 kilometres from its target.

Soon after the attack, when Army personnel and local people from Bhatta Durian arrived at the scene, they discovered five burnt soldiers' bodies, one of whom was in serious condition, as well as a large number of strewn-about broken fruits and other food items.

Mukhtiaz Khan, the sarpanch of the Sangiote panchayat, said that he was one among the guests for iftar. He said on Friday, “Kya iftar jab hamare paanch jawan uss unfortunate haadse mein shaheed ho gaye (what iftar fast when five of our soldiers were martyred in that unfortunate incident).

“As soon as we got information about the terror attack from social media groups, a pall of gloom descended on the village,” he said, adding that “we too wanted to go there”, but the police and Army had cordoned off the area by then.

“The villagers will not celebrate Eid on Saturday; we’ll only offer namaz,” he said. “The deceased were part of the RR unit deployed in our village and our thoughts are with their families.”