Portals of Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib close for winter

Portals of the famous Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib in the Garhwal Himalayas were closed on Monday for the winter season.

Defying severe chill caused by heavy snowfall in the area for the past a few days, a large number of devotees thronged the shrine to witness its ceremonial closure, senior manager of the gurdwara Sardar Seva Singh said.

More than 1,400 devotees were in presence on the occasion.

Sikh volunteers kept removing fresh snow from the gurdwara premises for the convenience of devotees as the rituals receding the closure started early in the morning, he said. "Shabd-kirtan" and "antim ardas" for this year were held before its doors were shut for devotees. Nearly 2.25 lakh devotees visited the shrine this season.