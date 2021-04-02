Positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in J&K doubles in March

The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases doubled in Jammu and Kashmir in March with 4,519 new cases reported in the month gone by and the hospital bed occupancy seeing an increase of over 100%.

In February, out of 6,77,465 tests carried, 1,992 were found positive while in March out of 8,49,922 tests carried, 4,519 were reported positive. The positivity rate of samples in March was 0.5% approximately while the percentage in February was nearly half of that of March – 0.3%.

However, it was between 15 March and March 31 that J&K saw a steep rise in Covid-19 cases. According to the media bulletin, 4,70,087 tests were carried out during this period out of which 3,226 were found positive. The positive percentage in the last two weeks of March was recorded as 0.7%, the data reveals.

The steep rise in the positivity rate from 0.3% in February to 0.7% in the last two weeks of March reveals the spread of Covid-19 in J&K. The majority of the cases are being reported from the Kashmir division.

With the number of cases rising, the pressure on hospital beds has also increased and in the past two weeks, hospital beds occupied in the Kashmir division has moved up from 66 to 139. At tertiary-care SKIMS hospital in Srinagar, the number of admitted patients has increased to 42 on March 31 from 22 on March 15.

Currently, there are 2,874 active positive cases in J&K, a majority of them under home isolation. Experts have expressed concern over the rising number of patients requiring admission.

On Thursday, J&K recorded yet another highest single-day spike of 461 Covid-19 positive cases and four deaths. J&K reported 461 cases after a gap of five months, the last time such a high number was reported was in November 2020 when over 450 cases were reported. In the last week, J&K recorded 2,008 Covid-19 positive cases.