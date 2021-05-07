Post-poll violence in Uttar Pradesh claims six lives, including women

The BJP may have organised a nationwide dharna against alleged killings of its workers in West Bengal by TMC workers. However, the death of at least six people in violence after the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, a state ruled by the saffron party, has gone almost unnoticed.

According to reports, six people, including women, were killed in post-poll violence in Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur and Deoria districts in the state over the past few days.

Scores of people were injured in the clashes between rival groups after results started pouring in on Monday, reports said.

While a woman was shot dead in Azamgarh district allegedly by the supporters of a newly elected village panchayat chief, another woman was beaten to death in Bareilly district by supporters of her rival.

Read | Post-poll violence continues in West Bengal; TMC, BJP play blame game

According to the sources here, the state police had booked over 2,000 people in connection with poll-related violence and lodged over 200 FIRs. More than 600 people have been arrested so far.

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday condemned the post-poll violence in the state and asked the state government to take measures to check the violence and punish the guilty.

''Violence after the panchayat polls is a matter of concern... the state government must take steps to check it,'' she said.

Also Read: UP panchayat poll results set alarm bells ringing for BJP

UP panchayat poll results set alarm bells ringing for BJP Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/up-panchayat-poll-results-set-alarm-bells-ringing-for-bjp-982650.html

The panchayat poll results were a setback to the BJP, which saw its arch rival Samajwadi Party (SP) edging past in a majority of districts in the state. SP bagged 760 out of the total 3,050 seats in the Zila Panchayats, while the BJP-backed nominees won 750 seats. The BSP and Congress-supported candidates bagged 381 and 76 seats respectively. The Independents won 1,083 seats.