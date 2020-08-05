Post Ram Temple, Ayodhya set for complete makeover 

As the Ram Temple became a reality after prime minister Narendra Modi performed its 'bhumi pujan' on Wednesday, the temple town of Ayodhya is all set for a complete makeover with a slew of developmental projects either launched or in the pipeline for the town.

Home to the birthplace of Lord Rama and hundreds of temples, ashrams and mutts, Ayodhya would soon have a swanky railway station, an international airport, a modern bus station along with hi-tech townships and river resorts.

A new Ayodhya was being established on 400-hectare land, around ten kilometres from the present-day town. ''A hi-tech township will be developed on 500 acres there....it will have fie star hotels, river resorts and multi-story buildings,'' said a district official in Ayodhya.

The project, which would be connected with the 'Ram Van Gaman Marg' (the way taken by Lord Rama to go to the forest with his consortium Sita and brother Luxman), would entail an expenditure of around Rs 1200 crore, the official said.

Ayodhya, which currently has an airstrip, would soon have an international airport. A six highway would also be constructed linking Ayodhya with Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

Modi gave an indication of what lay in store for Ayodhya, when he said that the temple town would emerge as an international tourist hub. ''The economy will change....opportunities will increase manifold...people from across the world will come here....everything will change,'' the prime minister said.

''Ram Temple will ensure all-round development of the town...the youths will not have to go to other parts of the country in search of employment,'' said Mayank Singh, a student of Saket Degree College in Ayodhya.

Rakesh Singh, a real estate dealer in Faizabad, agrees. ''Real estate sector will provide thousands of jobs to the local youths here,'' he said.