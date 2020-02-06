Post Sabarimala: Supreme Court may not allow objections to reference

The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it might not allow objections raised to a 2019 reference for larger bench for deciding questions of rights vis-a-vis faiths in review petitions against the 2018 judgement which allowed entry of all-age women to Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

After a day-long hearing, a nine-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said the order on the preliminary issue – whether this court can refer questions of law to a larger bench in a review petition – would be pronounced on Monday.

The court said it would also pronounce on January 10, issues for determination by the bench and would begin day-to-day hearing from Wednesday in the matter, touching upon the rights of Muslim women's to enter mosque, Parsi women's right to visit fire temple, and the practice of female genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohar community, among others.

“We have review petitions, writ petitions and sworn affidavits before us, why can't we look at them to determine questions of law. We are not going to determine disputed facts but look at the larger issues,” the bench told senior advocate F S Nariman and others, who objected to reference.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, along with senior advocates K Parasaran, A M Singhvi and others, supported the reference saying larger questions on religious rights and scope of judicial interference were to be determined authoritatively. He termed the objections to reference as “absolutely absurd and frivolous” made on “inherently faulty premise”.

“No procedure can come as fetters in the court's way to do complete justice as custodian of the fundamental rights and its power is not curtailed by mere nomenclature of the petitions. It is the justice which is relevant not the technicality, he said”

“When there are several cases concerning interplay of Article 25 pending here, female gender mutilation among Dawoodi Bohras, Parsi women's entry to fire temple, a five-judge bench felt it cannot do justice so it found there is a need for clarity. Hence the reference was made,” he said. Mehta cited the judgement on decriminalisation of Section 377 which was dealt with even when a curative petition against the judgement, disallowing it, was pending.

Senior advocate F S Nariman, Shyam Divan, Indira Jaising, Rajeev Dhavan, Jaydeep Gupta, Rakesh Dwivedi raised their objections to the reference made on November 14, 2019. Nariman said administrative order was issued by the then CJI for reference under the guise of judicial order. He said the scope of review petition was very limited. There was no error found in the original judgement (of September 28, 2018) which held Lord Ayappa devotees were not a denomination. Nariman said the larger questions framed by the five-judge cannot be decided without relying upon the facts. “The court can be moved and motivated by a case before it not dehors of it,” he said.

“Such an exercise would be impermissible as the judgement (by nine-judge bench) would be advisory in nature and not binding. The reference was beyond jurisdiction,” Jaising said.