Poster supporting Sisodia: Police to question principal

Poster supporting Sisodia: Delhi Police to question school principal, management committee coordinator

An FIR was registered against school management committee coordinator Gazala for allegedly pasting the poster supporting Sisodia

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 06 2023, 03:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 03:16 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Police will question the principal and the management committee coordinator of a government school over a poster pasted at its main gate supporting former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia following his arrest, officials said on Sunday.

An FIR was registered against school management committee coordinator Gazala for allegedly pasting the poster supporting Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case on Sunday last. He resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Also Read | Sisodia being tortured by CBI, pressured to sign documents with false charges: AAP

"As part of investigation, we will question both the school principal and its management committee coordinator. They will be questioned related to the incident and bound down in connection with the case," a senior police officer said.

The complaint sent by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding alleged misuse of pictures of children by some leaders will also be probed alongside, he said.

The complaint to NCPCR was made by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Reacting to the NCPCR action on Tiwari's complaint, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said it was Manoj Tiwari who sang the song “Baby beer peeke naache” and if someone goes through the lyrics they will understand how disgraceful they are.

"How are children supposed to react to such kind of songs? Why didn't the panel take action against that? Before the Gujarat elections, the prime minister visited the state and clicked pictures in a fake classroom. Won't that impact the mindset of the children? Won't they understand that their prime minister has been building fake classrooms for photos.

"The NCPCR's job is to act on injustice against children. There are several instances across the country where children have been getting sexually exploited every day. These panels are being used politically these days. They should be turned into a neutral body for better utilisation of these institutions," the AAP leader told a press conference.

On Friday morning, Gazala, in connivance with the principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidayalaya in Shastri Park, asked the girl students to arrange some desks at the school entrance and pasted a large poster of Sisodia at the main gate, according to the FIR.

The BJP on Thursday claimed that the Delhi government had set up "I love Manish Sisodia" desks in state-run schools to rally support for the arrested leader, a charge denied by the AAP dispensation.

A case was registered against Gazala under section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, police said.

The principal is in-charge of the school and provided the desks, the FIR said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manish Sisodia
Delhi Police
India News

What's Brewing

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

 