Posters showing Scindia with PM, Shah come up in Bhind

Posters featuring Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were seen in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district during Scindia's visit there.

Hradesh Sharma, who claimed to be an active BJP worker, said he put up the posters as he wanted to thank Scindia for supporting the Modi government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Scindia has been reportedly sulking after losing to Kamal Nath in the race for chief minister's post after the last year's Assembly polls.

After he backed the scrapping of Article 370, there was speculation that he might join the BJP.

When Scindia visited Bhind on Thursday, the posters put up by Sharma, former district BJP spokesperson, greeted him.

"As it was Scindia's first visit to the district after he backed the annulling of Article 370 going against his party's stand, I welcomed him by putting up posters," Sharma said.

"We will respect any leader for standing up for the national cause," he added.

"Scindia would not join the BJP at any cost," state Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said when contacted.

"Nothing should be read into these posters," said Chaturvedi, known to be a Scindia loyalist.

Three days ago, when asked about senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's statement about leadership "vacuum" in the party, Scindia had said, "the Congress needs introspection". "The party's situation should be assessed and improved, this is the need of the hour," he had said.