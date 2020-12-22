Potable water misuse, wastage must be monitored and stopped: NGT to Delhi Jal Board

The misuse and wastage of potable water has to be prevented and authorities should continuously monitor it, the National Green Tribunal has said.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel made the observation while asking a petitioner, who sought to stop water wastage, to take up the matter with the statutory authorities concerned as per law.

"There cannot be two views that misuse of water has to be prevented but the Issue is of continuously monitoring which has to be done by the authorities concerned," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena seeking a direction to stop misuse and wastage of the potable water forthwith and to install CCTV cameras at the water filling points of Delhi Jal Board.

According to the applicant, DJB officers should supervise the water filling process, an operator cabin should be set up and a CCTV camera should also be installed to enable the monitoring by the executive engineer concerned.

The applicant noted that there is indiscriminate misuse and wastage of potable water by government agencies.

The NGT had earlier expressed concern over the wastage of water during the filling of the tankers for supply in different areas and had directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to look into the issue.