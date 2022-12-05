Power cut in neonatal ward in Chhattisgarh hospital kills 4 infants

Four infants died at the Ambikapur Medical College allegedly after a power cut hit the facility for four hours in the neonatal ward on Sunday night.
"I've instructed Health Secretarty to form a probe team. Going to Ambikapur Hospital to gather more info. Further action will be ensured after probe," the state Health Minister told ANI.
Chhattisgarh | 4 infants died at Ambikapur Medical College allegedly due to a power cut for 4 hrs in SNCU ward last night
I've instructed Health Secy to form probe team. Going to Ambikapur Hospital to gather more info. Further action will be ensured after probe: State Health Min pic.twitter.com/J0lWxsnfEC
