Power cut in neonatal ward in Chhattisgarh hospital kills 4 infants

Power cut in Chhattisgarh neonatal ward kills 4 infants

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2022, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 13:48 ist
Image taken from Twitter. Credit: @ANI

Four infants died at the Ambikapur Medical College allegedly after a power cut hit the facility for four hours in the neonatal ward on Sunday night.

"I've instructed Health Secretarty to form a probe team. Going to Ambikapur Hospital to gather more info. Further action will be ensured after probe," the state Health Minister told ANI.

Chhattisgarh
India News

