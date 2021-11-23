Power Minister flags off reconstruction works worth Rs 22.5 crore for flood-affected Uttarakhand

Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday flagged off reconstruction and restoration activities worth Rs 22.5 crore in Uttarakhand by central power sector enterprises (CPSEs) of power sector, to give relief after flood damages in state in October.

"Union Minister of Power R K Singh today presented a cheque of Rs 22.5 crore to Uttarakhand Minister of Disaster Management D S Rawat here with virtual presence of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami," a power ministry statement said.

Singh applauded the swift action taken by the Power sector CPSEs to support the state of Uttarakhand.

He conveyed strong commitment of the central government to support Uttarakhand in crisis.

He also appreciated power CPSEs for coming forward to support people in times of need as done during Covid-19 crisis as well.

On this occasion, Chief minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami presented (virtually) heartfelt gratitude towards the Union Power Minister and thanked all CPSEs for their commitment to the state in times of crisis.

Ministry of State for Power Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Secretary Power Alok Kumar and CMDs of Power CPSUs also attended the event.

Recently, Uttarakhand witnessed unusually high and unprecedented rainfall in some places on 17 and 18 October, 2021, resulting in loss of lives and severe damage to infrastructure and public utilities in many districts.

The power sector CPSEs, in their bid to stand united for restoration works in the flood hit Uttarakhand, contributed a sum of Rs 22,50,00,000 to the Uttar State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA).

The aid would be used to rebuild school buildings and health centres among other activities.

Activities under the project will be for reconstruction/restoration work in 478 schools in 8 districts (Bageshwar, Nanital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Chamoli, Almora, Champawat and Pithoragarh) and 28 health centres in 5 districts (Almora, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Nanital, and Pithoragarh) of Uttarakhand.

The project will be executed by the USDMA from the financial support extended by the power sector CPSEs under CSR.

State-run power giant NTPC has provide Rs eight crore aid followed by REC Ltd at five crore, Power Finance Corporation at Rs 4 crore and Power Grid Corporation at Rs 3.5 crore. The NHPC has provided Rs 1 crore while SJVN and THDC have given aid of Rs 50 lakh each.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: