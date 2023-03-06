Hamirpur in the dark after truck breaks electric poles

Power supply snapped in Himachal's Hamirpur as truck breaks electric poles

No casualties were reported. The truck driver fled the scene after the incident and police efforts are on to intercept him

PTI
PTI, Hamirpur,
  • Mar 06 2023, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 15:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The power supply was snapped in most parts of Hamirpur as an overloaded truck carrying material to Sujanpur broke the electric pole located outside the mini-secretariat on Monday morning.

Due to the breaking of the electric pole, a network of wires has fallen on the road and teams of the power board were busy restoring the power supply and reinstalling the broken pole and other wires leading to other parts of the town, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | After repeated requests to authorities go unheard, Himachal villagers join hands to build road

The spokesman said it would take hours to clear the broken pole and other networks. The broken pillar is just outside a book depot shop.

Eyewitnesses said that some wires got entangled with the truck and instead of stopping the vehicle, the truck driver drove away, causing more damage.

The police diverted the road traffic from Hamirpur to Sujanpur through an alternate road. The erring driver would be taken into custody and strict action would be taken against him, police said.

India News
Himachal Pradesh
Hamirpur
Truck
Power cut

