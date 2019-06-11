Praful appears before ED, Chanda skips again

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering probe related to losses suffered by Air India while former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar skipped questioning by the agency in a separate case.

Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP, who last week slipped a summons by the ED, appeared before the investigators and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Though Patel has not been mentioned as an accused in the case, he was called for questioning for his alleged links with aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar.

Chanda, who was to appear before the ED in connection with a separate money laundering case arising out of loan sanctioned to Videocon Group when she was the ICICI Bank's chief, skipped the questioning. Chanda had failed to appear before the ED last week.