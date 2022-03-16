Pramod Sawant reaches Delhi to meet BJP leadership

Caretaker Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant has reached the national capital for final discussion about the formation of a new government in the state.

Sawant is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders, including central observer Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan.

A party insider said that the key agenda of Sawant's visit is consultation and discussion about the next course of action in Goa.

"Formation of the BJP government and composition of the new cabinet is the main issue for discussion during meetings," he said.

It is learnt that Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade also reached the national capital to attend for the purpose.

Before declaration of the results, Sawant had met Prime Minister Modi and briefed him about party electoral chances on March 8.

While incumbent Sawant is the front runner for the post, many other aspirants are also trying their luck to become chief minister in the coastal state.

"With extra time everyone is trying to become chief minister and pushing their candidature before seniors," a party leader in Goa said.

Late Monday evening, top BJP leadership met at Prime Minister Modi's residence to discuss the formation of the party's government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The BJP has won 20 of the 40 assembly constituencies of Goa. The BJP has won in four out of five states where polls were held.

