Pranab Mukherjee’s condition continues to remain critical; daughter prays best path for him

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to remain critical after a life saving brain surgery, while his daughter hopes that God chooses the best path for him and gives her the strength to accept whatever comes ahead.

Mukherjee, 84, underwent an emergency brain surgery on Monday for removal of a large clot that had formed after he fell at his home on Sunday night.

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently, he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator,” a statement from the Army Research and Referral Hospital said.

The former President’s daughter Sharmistha, who stays with him at his 10, Rajaji Marg residence in the national capital, posted an emotional message on Twitter, praying to God that he should do what was best for her father.

“Last year August 8 was one of the happiest days for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on August 10, he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me the strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns,” Sharmistha, who is also the President of the Delhi Mahila Congress, said.

Prayers poured in from across the country for Mukherjee’s speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, people of Kirnahar in West Bengal's Birbhum district, his ancestral place, have started a 72-hour yajna from Tuesday for his speedy recovery.