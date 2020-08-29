Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma, on ventilator support

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection and he continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, the hospital said in the latest bulletin on Saturday.

"Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable," Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantonment, said in a statement.

Mukherjee was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for Covid-19 at the time of his admission.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.